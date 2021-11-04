Family of Nazim Jokhio blocks national highway, demands justice

KARACHI: Family of a young man, Nazim Jokhio, who was found tortured to death inside a PPP leader’s Malir farmhouse, staged a protest demonstration against his murder on the National Highway on Thursday.

They blocked the highway by placing the victim’s body, suspending all kinds of vehicular movement.

The protesters demanded that those behind Jokhio’s murder be brought to justice.

Nazim Jokhio was allegedly killed by influential personalities after he recorded a video of their guests hunting endangered species of birds in his village.

Also Read: Body found in PPP leader’s Malir farmhouse, bereaved family alleges murder

The tortured body of Jokhio was found at the Jam House, an autaq (farmhouse) owned by PPP MPA Jam Awais, according to the Memon Goth police.

After the incident came to the fore, Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah took notice of the matter and directed the police to lodge an FIR on the complaint of the bereaved family.

Following the directives by the CM, the Malir’s Memon Goth police lodged the case on behalf of Afzal Jokhio against PPP’s provincial lawmaker Jam Awais and his accomplices, two of whom are not arrested.

