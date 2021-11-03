Body found in PPP leader’s Malir farmhouse, bereaved family alleges murder

KARACHI: The bereaved family of the youth whose mutilated body was recovered on Wednesday from a Malir farmhouse, owned by a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker, alleged that their son was murdered over the endangered bird-hunting controversy, ARY News reported.

The police arrested two men over the murder, said the victim’s brother while talking to media in Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital, and added that the arrests were a hoax to tame the protests.

The tortured body of deceased Nazim Sajawal Jokhio was found at the Jam House, according to the Memon Goth police. The venue is allegedly an autaq (farmhouse) PPP MPA Jam Awais.

After the media statement by the bereaved family, the Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah tended to the matter and directed the police to lodge an FIR on the complaint of the bereaved family.

Following the directives by the CM, the Malir’s Memon Goth police booked the case on behalf of Afzal Jokhio. It was against PPP’s provincial lawmaker Jam Awais and his accomplices, two of whom are not arrested.

ATC indicts MNA Ali Wazir, 10 others in anti-state speech case

Separately today, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has indicted 11 accused including a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir in a case related to anti-state speech.

The MNA from South Waziristan’s NA-50 Ali Wazir and 10 accused have been indicted by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi in an anti-state speech case. The NA lawmaker and other accused denied the charges.

The court ordered the prosecution to produce the witnesses on November 20.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!