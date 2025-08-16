Helen Mirren, 80, gets honest about her retirement plans

With her hands fuller than ever with a string of exciting projects, acting legend Helen Mirren reveals if she is ready to take retirement at 80.

As she hustles from project to project, including recent series ‘1923’ and ‘Mobland’, and also upcoming movies ‘The Thursday Murder Club’, ‘Goodbye June’ and ‘Switzerland’, Helen Mirren, who plays one of the four elderly retirees-turned-hobby detectives in Netflix’s crime comedy, said she is willing to retire in real life as well, and feels like she has ‘earned it’.

“I mean, sure, I love to not work. Don’t get me wrong; I love not working, and especially now more than earlier, I feel I’ve earned it; I deserve it,” she said in a recent interview. “But no, I mean, if there’s a project that I want to do, and if I have the mental and physical capability to do it, I’ll do it.”

“Sometimes it’s a bit of a car crash of projects, and they sort of pile up,” the overwhelmed Mirren continued to explain. “And you have very little time in between, which actually is a good thing.”

“You get into a work mode, and you just live in that work mode for maybe five months, six months. So it’s been great, actually — all very interesting, very different projects,” she added.

Besides, the Oscar and Emmy-winner mentioned that she still has a ‘very radical, interesting piece of theatre’ on her bucket list.

