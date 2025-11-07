Helen Mirren to receive lifetime Globe award

British icon Helen Mirren is set to receive another accolade for her outstanding career achievements: the Golden Globe’s Cecil B. DeMille Award. The honor will be presented on Thursday, January 8, 2026, during a primetime special titled Golden Eve.

In actuality, Helen Mirren has won multiple awards, including an Oscar, a Bafta, an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a Tony. Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, described her career as amazing.

The Golden Globe lifetime achievement award is given out with great care. Actors who have altered the game are awarded it. Walt Disney, Elizabeth Taylor, Robert Redford, Meryl Streep, and Oprah Winfrey are among the previous honorees.

Helen Mirren has moved between Shakespeare, TV police, queens, criminals, and narrating Barbie for almost fifty years. Although the appearance of each part varies, it is always clearly hers. Mirren once claimed that she “never planned anything” and simply continued accepting the appropriate parts, a strategy that obviously succeeded.

For the unserved, in the 1970s, the film The Queen star began her career with the Royal Shakespeare Company before transitioning into movies like O Lucky Man! and The Long Good Friday. After playing Detective Jane Tennison in Prime Suspect, she rose to fame. She became well-known on British television during the 1990s because of the show.

She played Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film The Queen, which brought her an Oscar and elevated her career to international prominence. Since then, she has been working on a number of successful projects, including Calendar Girls, Gosford Park, The Madness of King George, Golda, and a deadpan voiceover for Barbie.

Currently, Mirren has been filming The Thursday Murder Club on Netflix, and her next role will be in Switzerland as Patricia Highsmith.

Golden Eve will premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on January 8. On January 11, Nikki Glaser will host the main Globes night. Expect dry humor, a hint of elegance, and most certainly no tears during Mirren’s brief remarks. She’s been doing this for far too long.