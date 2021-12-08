Helicopter carrying Indian CDS Bipin Rawat crashes

An army helicopter with Indian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on board crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Around 14 people were on board the chopper that was flying from Delhi to Sulur, according to Indian media reports.

Four bodies have been found while three injured persons were rescued from the crash site.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. pic.twitter.com/6oxG7xD8iW — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Reports said Bipin Rawat was accompanied by his wife, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gurusewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/NK Vivek Kumar, L/NK B sai Teja, and Hav Satpal on the chopper.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed the crash and the presence of CDS Rawat on board.

“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the IAF said.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!