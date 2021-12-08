Wednesday, December 8, 2021
type here...
HomeInternational
Web Desk

Helicopter carrying Indian CDS Bipin Rawat crashes

test

An army helicopter with Indian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on board crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Around 14 people were on board the chopper that was flying from Delhi to Sulur, according to Indian media reports.

Four bodies have been found while three injured persons were rescued from the crash site.

Reports said Bipin Rawat was accompanied by his wife, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gurusewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/NK Vivek Kumar, L/NK B sai Teja, and Hav Satpal on the chopper.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed the crash and the presence of CDS Rawat on board.

“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the IAF said.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.