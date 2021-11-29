Hellbound creator reveals plans for season 2

Hellbound is currently the most-watched series on Netflix while the six-episode series has only been out for a week, Yeon Sang-ho, the creator of the show, says he’s planning for season two.

In a recent interview, Yeon told Variety that talks about expanding the ‘Yeoniverse’ on Netflix are “true”.

He said the process of working with Netflix was very enjoyable. They very much agreed to and related to my creative vision, he added.

Revealing his plans for the second season of Hellbound, Yeon said, “Because Hellbound is based on the original webtoons, my partner Choi Kyu-Seok and I have decided that the story afterwards will be told first through the webtoon.”

“As you know, we have only just releasedHellbound Season 1 and so we didn’t have any time to discuss that issue with Netflix. So, I would say this is something we need further discussion on,” he added.

