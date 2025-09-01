Helldivers 2 developer comments on split-screen co-op

Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Shams Jorjani has broken his silence on the possibility of adding the split-screen feature in the co-op of Helldivers 2.

The game has been receiving acclaim from gamers since it was launched in 2024 to great success.

The developer has also introduced multiple updates to improve the game and add fan-favourite features.

Arrowhead Game Studios is known for its constant interaction with the gaming community to take their input about the game’s features and required updates.

During one such interaction with fans on Helldivers 2 Discord server, Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Shams Jorjani was asked if the developer would ever introduce a split-screen feature in the co-op of the game.

Split-screen in co-op refers to a feature that allows two or more players to play together on the same screen by dividing the screen into separate sections.

Responding to the fan, Jorjani wrote: “Its technically feasible but I have no idea if its a feature [people] really want.”

The Arrowhead Game Studios CEO then drop a hint that the developer might explore the need and success of the split-screen in the Helldivers 2 co-op, saying, “it’s on our ‘to investigate’ list.”

Meanwhile, the game has witnessed a spike in its player count following its arrival on Xbox consoles on August 26.

Helldivers 2 was originally released on PC and PS5 in February 2024 and became a smash hit for Sony.

The game became the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game of all time, with a total of 12 million copies sold in just 12 weeks.