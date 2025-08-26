Helldivers 2 to get game-changing update

Arrowhead Game Studios has confirmed plans for a major update for Helldivers 2 to bring significant features to the game.

The Into the Unjust update, coming on September 2, will allow players to discover what lies behind the Gloom shroud.

In a PlayStation blogpost, the developer confirmed that the upcoming update will allow players to “discover what lies behind the Gloom shroud enveloping these planets we call Hive Worlds.”

Additionally, players will also take a journey through the deep underground cave tunnels with twists and turns.

“Because of the nature of the caves, your Super Destroyer won’t be able to give you full support. It’ll be your team alone against the horror,” Arrowhead Game stated.

The developers announced that gamers will also face brand new challenges in the September 2 update.

The upcoming challenges include escorting a mobile oil rig, defending the rig from attacks while it traverses the Hive World terrain to the next drill site.

The Into the Unjust update will also add new Helldivers 2 Terminid enemy types, including Bile Spewers and Chargers.

The September 2 update will be closely followed by a new Premium Warbond on September 4.

The Dust Devils will bring in a new weapon named the AR-2 Coyote (complete with incendiary ammo), a new cluster frag grenade called the G7-Pineapple, and three new Stratagems.

The announcement about the Into the Unjust update comes as Helldivers 2 arrived on Xbox, more than a year after its release on PlayStation 5 console.