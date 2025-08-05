Helldivers 2 developer teases complex new foes

Helldivers 2 developer Youssef Khatib has confirmed plans to introduce improved and complex new foes to the game.

The game, released in February 2024 on PC and PS5, is set to arrive on Xbox on August 26.

Ahead of the game’s release on the popular gaming console, Youssef Khatib confirmed that developers were working to introduce new foes in Helldivers 2.

During an interaction on Discord, Khatib was asked if the developer was working on new and more difficult enemies.

“We always are, enemies [are] becoming more complex and we plan to continue that trend,” he responded by saying.

However, Khatib maintained that the game will also get several lower-tier enemies, with an aim to ensure the game has enough “steps of escalation.”

Players suggested that the introduction of new foes was a priority for the developer after Youssef Khatib revealed that at least two teams were working on new foes in Helldivers 2.

Without giving many details, the developer said that Arrowhead “design enemies in a fantasy first fashion, which means the enemy has to first and foremost live up to the central theme and idea of it”.

While he did not mention what kind of foes would be introduced, a previous leak suggested the arrival of a new Illuminate enemy unit, titled the Observer.

It is worth mentioning here that Helldivers 2 became the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game of all time, with a total of 12 million copies sold in just 12 weeks.

The game is expected to hit new heights of success following its release on Xbox.

As per the game’s description, “In 2184, after many years of peace, the enemies of Super Earth emerged again to challenge the supremacy of our liberty. The Helldivers, Super Earth’s peacekeeping force, have fought valiantly against these enemies.”

“The Helldivers have pushed back the scourge of the Terminids, a race of insect-like aliens whose only guiding principles are to reproduce and overwhelm. They’ve faced down the Automatons, the collective of bloodthirsty robots coded for murder and socialist violence. And they fought for the freedom of Super Earth against the Illuminate, a race of mind-controlling xenophobic aliens aided by powerful technology and a will to destroy humanity.”