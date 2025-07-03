Helldivers 2 gets Xbox release date

Helldivers 2 director Mikael Eriksson has announced plans to release the fan-favourite game on Xbox Series X|S.

The co-op third-person shooter, developed by Arrowhead Games and published by Sony, is set to release on Xbox Series X|S on August 26.

“We know gamers have been asking for this for some time and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game,” Helldivers 2 game director Mikael Eriksson said.

He added, “We have so much more in store for the future months and years – and the more players we have the more stories we can tell! The fight for Super Earth has only just begun.”

Arrowhead Games confirmed crossplay across all platforms, allowing PC, PlayStation, and Xbox players to play together.

It is worth mentioning here that Helldivers 2 was released on PC and PS5 in February 2024 and became a smash hit for Sony.

The game became the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game of all time, with a total of 12 million copies sold in just 12 weeks.

Helldivers 2, which enjoys healthy player numbers on Steam, is expected to hit new heights of success following its release on Xbox.

As per the game’s description, “In 2184, after many years of peace, the enemies of Super Earth emerged again to challenge the supremacy of our liberty. The Helldivers, Super Earth’s peacekeeping force, have fought valiantly against these enemies.”

“The Helldivers have pushed back the scourge of the Terminids, a race of insect-like aliens whose only guiding principles are to reproduce and overwhelm. They’ve faced down the Automatons, the collective of bloodthirsty robots coded for murder and socialist violence. And they fought for the freedom of Super Earth against the Illuminate, a race of mind-controlling xenophobic aliens aided by powerful technology and a will to destroy humanity.”