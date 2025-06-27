GTA 6 fans can now add the game to Xbox Wishlist

Xbox has added Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto (GTA 6) to the online Store, a year before the game’s release.

The hotly anticipated title in the blockbuster franchise is set to release on May 26, 2026, after Rockstar Games delayed it from the Fall 2025 release date.

“We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game,” Rockstar Games said in a statement at the time.

The developer has confirmed that GTA 6 will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

However, Rockstar Games has yet to issue an official statement about the release date for a PC version.

Ahead of the game’s release, Xbox has updated its library, allowing players to add Grand Theft Auto VI to the Wishlist.

Fans of the game anticipated that the option to add GTA 6 to the Wishlist might hint at the release of the game’s content sooner than expected.

Additionally, players can keep track of the game’s status through regular information coming through its Store page.

To Wishlist GTA 6:

Access the Xbox Store on whichever device/console you use.

Search for “Grand Theft Auto 6” using the Store’s search function.

Select the right title from the game listing that pops up.

Use the heart prompt to Wishlist the game and add it to your favorites within your Wishlist.