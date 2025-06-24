Twitch CEO reveals why GTA 6 won’t hurt Grand Theft Auto 5 popularity

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has asserted that Grand Theft Auto 5 will remain popular on the streaming platform despite the launch of GTA 6.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that the upcoming title in the blockbuster franchise will arrive on May 26, 2026.

Following the confirmation, several developers reportedly rescheduled the release of their titles in an attempt to avoid the clash with GTA 6.

While industry analysts have predicted the game to be a blockbuster, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy believed that the launch of GTA 6 would not hurt the popularity of Grand Theft Auto 5 on the streaming platform.

During a recent interview with a foreign media outlet, Clancy expressed his disappointment over the delay in the release date of the game.

He, however, maintained that GTA 5 will remain popular on Twitch due to the RP (roleplay) mod.

Read more: GTA 6 delay weighs on global videogame market growth, data shows

“The interesting thing was it was going to be a little strange because whenever it does come out, it’s coming out on the console and roleplay will not be part of the initial launch,” he said.

He added, “So, GTA 5 will still interestingly be popular on Twitch even as everyone’s playing GTA 6 for a while, so I will find the whole GTA space very interesting as six comes out and then as it adds PC play and roleplay.”

While Rockstar Games has not officially announced any plans to integrate RP in the upcoming title, there have been speculations that it might be working on the mod.

Grand Theft Auto V RP allows players to jump into GTA Online in a completely different way through roleplay, along with the opportunity to create their own stories in Los Santos.