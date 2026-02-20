Hello Kitty designer Yuko Yamaguchi retires after nearly five decades

The designer who helped shape the global image of Hello Kitty for nearly half a century is stepping away from the role.

Sanrio announced on February 9 that longtime character artist Yuko Yamaguchi will leave the company after 46 years as the primary designer behind the beloved icon.

Yamaguchi joined the Hello Kitty team just five years after the character’s 1974 debut and eventually rose to become Director and Head of Character Production.

Over decades, she played a key role in transforming Hello Kitty into a globally recognized symbol of kawaii culture.

In a statement published in Sanrio Times, the company credited Yamaguchi with deepening the character’s connection with fans through.

“She has listened to the voices of fans through autograph sessions that she conceived, and has also actively collaborated with artists and designers both in Japan and abroad, helping Hello Kitty to grow into a character beloved by everyone. She has also worked as the designer in charge of ‘Dear Daniel’ and ‘Charmmy Kitty,’ ” the publication stated.

Hello Kitty was originally created by Yuko Shimizu, who debuted the character on a coin purse before leaving the company to focus on family life. She was succeeded by Setsuko Yonekubo and later Yamaguchi, who ultimately became the character’s most influential visual steward.