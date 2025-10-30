Hello Kitty: Sanrio's mouthless character ready to hit Hollywood films

Iconic Sanrio character Hello Kitty is finally making her big-screen debut, with Warner Bros.

Pictures Animation and New Line Cinema are confirming a family adventure film slated for release on July 21, 2028.

The studio revealed the news via Instagram, teasing, “Hello Hollywood #HelloKittyMovie is coming to theatres July 21, 2028!”. It further described it as “a cinematic journey sure to delight audiences of all ages”. The project is expected to bring the beloved character to life alongside her Sanrio friends in an English-language feature marking her first-ever Hollywood production.

Oscar-nominated director Leo Matsuda (Inner Workings) helms the film, with screenwriter Dana Fox (Wicked) writing the script. Production is led by Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. , who spent nearly a decade partnering with Sanrio founder Shintaro Tsuji to acquire the rights. Shelby Thomas is overseeing the effort.

Since her creation in 1947 by designer Yuko Shimizu, Hello Kitty has evolved into a global phenomenon, spawning toys, apparel, themed cafes and even a dedicated theme park in Japan. The character’s signature mouthless design has fueled endless merchandise and cultural crossovers, but details on whether she’ll speak in the movie remain under wraps. Other popular Sanrio figures, such as My Melody, Little Twin Stars and Gudetama, are potential inclusions.

This milestone project comes after years of fan anticipation for a feature film adaptation, expanding Hello Kitty’s empire into live-action-inspired animation and promising a fresh take on the franchise for new generations.