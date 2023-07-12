Helmet campaign: Attock traffic police collect Rs8.8m in challans in 5 days

ATTOCK: Traffic police of Attock, Punjab collected a whopping Rs8.8 million in challans merely in five days since the launch of the helmet campaign in the province.

As per details, Attock traffic police fined over 25,000 motorcyclists for violating the traffic rule of not wearing helmets.

The police collected Rs8.8 million during five days of the campaign and added that the helmet campaign will continue for an indefinite period.

In this regard, traffic police officials said the intentions of the Attock traffic police are not to issue challans but the protection of citizens is our priority.

They further urged the citizens to ensure the use of helmets to protect themselves and their loved ones.