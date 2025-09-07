Another Marvel star wields sword in Henry Cavill’s Highlander reboot

The Highlander reboot continues to build momentum as Henry Cavill prepares to lead the cult-classic revival, with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy star Djimon Hounsou confirmed as the latest addition to the cast.

The Highlander reboot has been gaining attention for its star-studded line-up, and with Djimon Hounsou stepping in as a sword-wielding immortal, the project now looks even more ambitious.

Fans of the Highlander reboot will see Henry Cavill take on the role of Connor MacLeod, while Djimon Hounsou strengthens the ensemble in a major way. The Highlander reboot also features Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan, making it one of the most anticipated productions of the year.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the Highlander reboot begins filming at the end of this month. Henry Cavill leads as the Scottish immortal, supported by a cast that includes Oscar-winner Russell Crowe as Ramirez, and Dave Bautista as the deadly Kurgan.

While Djimon Hounsou, a two-time Oscar nominee, brings further star power, having previously appeared in Gladiator, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Rebel Moon.

The original Highlander film from 1986 became a cult sensation and spawned sequels and TV spin-offs. With Henry Cavill and Djimon Hounsou now central to the new story, the Highlander reboot promises to reintroduce the legendary fantasy franchise to a new generation.

