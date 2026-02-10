Henry Cavill’s ‘Highlander’ Reboot heats up as new images with WWE legend surface

With Henry Cavill, Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan attached to the cast, the upcoming Highlander reboot is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about genre projects in development and new images from the set are only adding fuel to the excitement.

Fresh behind-the-scenes photos circulating online show Henry Cavill and Dave Bautista filming together, giving fans an early glimpse of the tone and scale the Highlander reboot is aiming for.

The pairing alone has generated buzz, with many viewers intrigued by the chemistry between Henry Cavill and Dave Bautista, whose physical presence hints at intense action sequences ahead. For followers tracking production closely, the images offer reassurance that the Highlander reboot is moving forward at pace.

The project is being directed by Chad Stahelski, known for shaping the John Wick franchise, and expectations are high that his action-driven style will translate well to the fantasy property.

With veterans like Russell Crowe and Karen Gillan rounding out the ensemble, the Highlander reboot has assembled a cast that spans blockbuster pedigree and cult fandom appeal. Still, it is Henry Cavill who remains at the center of attention, particularly after the latest set snapshots drew millions of interactions across social platforms.

While anticipation builds, Henry Cavill continues balancing multiple action commitments. His last major feature appearance came in Guy Ritchie’s WWII thriller alongside Dave Bautista, which underperformed commercially but laid the groundwork for their on-screen reunion.

That familiarity now carries into the Highlander reboot, where Dave Bautista again shares space with Henry Cavill, reinforcing the sense of continuity between the stars’ collaborations.

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill is also preparing for the release of another upcoming film scheduled for April, following delays and scheduling shifts that pushed its rollout back. Even so, industry chatter suggests the spotlight remains fixed on the sword-and-sorcery spectacle currently filming.

The scale of production, the pedigree of its director, and the strength of the cast continue to make the Highlander reboot one of the more closely watched genre titles in development.

For now, the newly surfaced set images serve as a reminder that Henry Cavill’s next chapter in big-screen action is actively taking shape — and with Dave Bautista joining him in front of the camera, momentum around the Highlander reboot shows little sign of slowing.