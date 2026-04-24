Henry Cavill fans have a lot to look forward to this year, and it all starts next month with the release of In The Grey. The action-adventure thriller from director Guy Ritchie is a long time coming — production on the film wrapped all the way back at the end of 2023.

Still, it was hit with multiple delays before finally settling on May 15 as its official release date. Cavill is also hard at work filming his new sci-fi/fantasy reboot, Highlander, which is being directed by Chad Stahelski. Collider was first to report Russell Crowe’s involvement in Highlander.

While he had been oddly tight-lipped about the project over the last year, he recently came out with a stunning transformation, showing himself getting back into Gladiator shape to star opposite Cavill.

Cavill will always be best known for his role as Superman in Zack Snyder’s DCEU, but there is another role he’s occupied multiple times already that he isn’t done with.

Cavill first suited up as the legendary British detective, Sherlock Holmes, in the 2020 Netflix original detective thriller, Enola Holmes, which follows Sherlock’s younger sister who sets out to find her mother after she goes missing.

The film was led by Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her long-time role as Eleven in the Stranger Things series.

Netflix ushered fans back to the world of Enola Holmes just two years later with the sequel, Enola Holmes 2, which returned both Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown.

Netflix has been working on a third Enola Holmes movie for years now, and news finally broke this afternoon that the film will begin streaming this summer on July 1.