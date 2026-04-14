Henry Cavill takes on Gyllenhaal in heist film 'In the Grey'

On May 15, a high-stakes action thriller starring Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal will be released. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the much-anticipated heist movie promises spectacular fighting and daring tactics. Prepare yourself for a dramatic struggle over a billion dollars in stolen wealth.

In the film, Henry Cavill portrays Sid, a tough British agent, opposite Jake Gyllenhaal’s arrogant American, codenamed “Bronco.” Throughout the trailer, their interaction crackles with wit and tension.

Ritchie cautions that this is no average heist movie. What begins as a surgical operation spirals into full-scale combat; only Ritchie could combine strategy, deceit, and pure survival instinct in such a way. Ritchie demonstrates that he is at the top of his game following the critical success of his 2024 film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Every frame is defined by the director’s signature fast cuts, dramatic choreography, and incisive dialogue. The trailers feature precise gunplay, high-impact car chases, and sharp, punchy banter.

Eiza González returns as the lead handler, orchestrating this perilous operation. After two months of intense filming in Tenerife, Spain, the ensemble cast’s chemistry was refined. The project overcame SAG-AFTRA restrictions, difficult island terrain, and limited resources; the result is unadulterated, authentic action devoid of heavy CGI spectacle.

“What begins as an impossible heist gets much worse, spiraling into an all-out war of strategy, deception, and survival,” the official synopsis states.

Following a series of delays that only amplified anticipation, the film—originally set for a January 2025 release—moved to April and was eventually positioned for May 15. Each postponement served to ensure a better, more polished post-production process.