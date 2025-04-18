Henry Cavill’s Highlander remake finally moves forward with Amazon studios

After years of waiting and rumours, the much-talked-about remake of The Highlander is finally gaining real momentum and Henry Cavill is set to star in lead role.

Fans of the cult classic will be happy to know that the long-delayed project is now officially moving ahead at Amazon MGM Studios.

The idea of remaking The Highlander has been around for nearly 20 years, and Henry Cavill was first linked to the film back in 2021. Since then, fans have been eager for updates.

New reports confirmed that the movie is now in active development and will be released in cinemas. Though some sources suggest a 2026 release date, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Henry Cavill, best known for roles in Superman and The Witcher, will play the main character ka man born with the gift (and curse) of immortality. This fantasy-adventure story follows immortal beings who can only die if they are beheaded.

These immortals are meant to fight each other in a final battle known as “The Gathering” to win a mysterious “Prize”.

The original Highlander movie, released in 1986, didn’t do well in cinemas at first but later became a fan favourite. It led to several sequels and a TV series, though none matched the charm of the first film. The classic starred Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, and Clancy Brown.

Henry Cavill isn’t the only big name attached to the remake. Chad Stahelski, known for directing John Wick, will direct the film, and Michael Finch is writing the script. Henry Cavill’s continued involvement, despite the delays, shows his strong interest in the role.

Amazon is now fully behind the project, and with Henry Cavill in the spotlight, The Highlander might finally return stronger than ever.

Earlier, Henry Cavill’s post-Superman career has seen a lot of shifts, and now rumors suggest the actor could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to appear in Nova show.

While Cavill’s time as Superman ended after several high-profile appearances, including Black Adam and The Flash, he may now be eyeing a role in the upcoming Nova show.

The news comes from scooper @MyTimeToShineH, who claims that Cavill is being considered for a role in the Marvel series, although the details remain unclear.

The show, expected to be a major project for Marvel, could feature Henry Cavill in a role that many believe might be Richard Rider, the original Nova, though there’s no official confirmation on the character he may portray.

Marvel’s Nova show is expected to dive deep into the Annihilation story, which includes the introduction of the Annihilus villain.