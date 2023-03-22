‘Hera Pheri’ threequel lands in legal trouble

The next film in the ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise is mired with yet another trouble as makers face copyright claims from music giant T-Series.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, T-Series has issued a public notice to the makers of ‘Hera Pheri 4’, claiming the ‘visual and audio rights’ to every song in the franchise. The notice clearly mentions that the music production company is the ‘sole and exclusive right holder of the copyright’ of all songs of the franchise.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

An excerpt of the notice shared by a local publication of the country read: “Notice is hereby given to the public in general and film trade in particular that Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited (T-Series) is the sole and absolute owner of copyright in relation to the music and audio visual songs i.e. Master Sound Recordings, Literary Works and Musical Works embodied in the Sound Recordings, and Audio Visuals of all the songs (hereinafter referred to as “Music and Audio Visual Song Rights”) for entire world in perpetuity for exploitation on all modes, media and formats (whether existing now and/or arising in future)in the Hindi language film currently “Untitled”, to be released as a franchise of the ‘HERA PHERI’ films (hereinafter referred to as the “Franchise Film”); The Music and Audio Visual Song Rights were assigned by Base Industries Group to T-Series.” It is pertinent to mention here that the main cast of the threequel called ‘Hera Pheri 4’, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal shot for the first promo last month. The very first picture from the sets in their getups of the characters went viral on social media.

Anees Bazmee shocked over Akshay Kumar doing next ‘Hera Pheri’ film

After several entries and exits, the camera for the next ‘Hera Pheri’ film started rolling finally with the OG trio playing the iconic Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya, and with the cherry on top being Sanjay Dutt in an important role.

The third instalment in the franchise, planned for the 2024 release, is being helmed by Farhad Samji. It is said to take forward the story from the events in ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ (2006).

Comments