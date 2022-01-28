Here are the members who skipped today’s Senate session

ISLAMABAD: A number of government and opposition’s senators skipped today’s important session of the Senate of Pakistan, which passed the State Bank of Pakistan(SBP) Amendment Bill, ARY News reported.

According to the Senate record, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz members, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq and Mushahid Hussian Syed skipped today’s session as Miss Sadiq is currently in Canada and Mushahid Hussain Syed suffering from COVID-19.

Opposition Leader in Senate, Pakistan People’s Party Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, MQM-P’s Senator Faisal Sabzwari and Khalid Ateeb missed the Senate session.

Bilalur Rehman, a senator from erstwhile FATA did not attend the session of the Upper House of the Parliament as he is suffering from COVID-19. Senator Hidayatullah also remained absent from the session.

Among other absent senators were Sikandar Mendhro of the PPP, Senator Qasim Ronjho, of BNP-M, Senator Naseema Ahsan Shah and PK-MAP’s Senator Sardar Shafiq Tarin.

Earlier in the day, Senate passed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Amendment Bill, with the majority.

The bill was presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin amid ruckus in the house by the opposition members.

The SBP Amendment Bill was supported by 44 senators, while 43 voted against it.

