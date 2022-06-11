Here is a list of missing iPhone features during iOS 16 launch

Apple’s iOS 16 launched recently brings a lot of changes to the iPhone but still, there are multiple features that we see on other Apple products and Android phones that don’t appear to be coming to iOS.

Here is a list of some of those features shared by a report.

Always-on display What We Got: It might be in the code

Many Android phones have included an always-on display over the past decade, which takes advantage of OLED screens by only lighting up the necessary pixels to show glanceable information like the time and some notifications. Even though Apple has been using OLED screens since 2017’s iPhone X, there hasn’t yet been an implementation of this type of lock screen in iOS.

Group texting

Apple’s iMessage in iOS 16 is gaining the ability to edit and recall messages that haven’t already been viewed, but these enhancements are still largely iPhone-only features that aren’t advancing the overall state of text messaging within the phone industry.

When it comes to texting any other phone that isn’t an iPhone, iOS still falls back to the decades-old SMS standard which lacks conveniences like typing indicators and smoother group texting.

The chances of that appear as bleak as ever, but there is some hope for group chats between the iPhone and Android phones. iOS 16 is adding support for message reactions sent over SMS, which currently arrive as a series of messages about how a person “Liked” or “Loved” a message.

Instead, the Messages app will now translate these into the appropriate icon, much like how it already does this when every participant in the group chat uses an iPhone.

Split View on bigger iPhone models

Apple’s iPad tablets have long included the ability to run two apps side by side, taking advantage of the larger screen. The iPad is also getting its own multitasking boost with iPadOS 16 thanks to the new Stage Manager. Android phones have similarly featured the ability to run multiple apps at once. But on the iPhone, even with the iPhone 13 Pro Max and its 6.7-inch display, there is no ability to use two apps at once.

Apple does allow some limited multitasking on iPhone, such as viewing a picture-in-picture video on top of another app, but it’d be great to occasionally view a condensed version of the Mail app alongside Safari or to place the Calculator app alongside a budgeting app.

New lock screen options

One of Android 12’s big features is the ability to customize the entire theme of your phone — including custom colors for the notifications pulldown. While iOS 16 is bringing more control to the lock screen, it’d be a great next step to go further and allow thematic tweaks that extend to notifications and the various settings menus.

