Here is how Pakistan can qualify for U19 World Cup semifinal

Pakistan have kicked off their Super Six campaign at the ongoing ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 against New Zealand, with an aim to book their place in the semi-final.

The ongoing match against New Zealand is a virtual knock-out for Pakistan, knowing that a slip-up could seriously dent their qualification hopes in a tightly-packed Super Six Group 2.

For the unversed, the tournament structure sees the top three teams from each group advancing to the Super Six stage, but teams do not start on equal footing. Points earned against fellow Super Six qualifiers during the group stage are carried forward.

At this stage, each team plays only two matches, both against teams from the other group whose group-stage ranking differed from their own.

This means a team that finished second in its group will not face the team that also finished second in the other group.

Groups B and C have combined to form Super Six Group 2, while Groups A and D make up Super Six Group 1. The top two teams from each Super Six group will progress to the semi-finals.

Pakistan finished second in Group C, behind England, while Zimbabwe also progressed from the group.

As a result, Pakistanare set to face Group B toppers India and Group B third-placed New Zealand in the Super Six stage, but will not play Bangladesh, who finished second in Group B.

Pakistan sit third in Super Six Group 2 with a 0.629 net run rate, while England occupy the top spot after their dominant seven-wicket win over Bangladesh yesterday, which significantly boosted their NRR to 1.989.

India, who entered the Super Six with an already strong NRR of 2.751, are sitting at second position.

Considering Pakistan’s low net run rate, they must defeat New Zealand and then overcome an in-form India on February 1 by substantial margins to leapfrog into the top two.