Here is why GTA 6 is not being released on PC at launch

Rockstar Games has announced that the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 will be released in fall of 2025.

However, PC gamers were saddened by the news that GTA 6 will not be released on PC at launch.

Usually, Rockstar Games releases its games on PC much later than the original launch.

Now, a former developer at the publishing studio has revealed the reason for the delay in the PC launch.

Mike York, a former animator for Rockstar Games said that the studio focuses primarily on PlayStation during its game’s launch.

“The reason why a PC port comes later and not the first thing that comes out, is because they want to prioritise what sells,” he added in a recent interview.

Additionally, York said that PC ports are quite complex to develop along with challenges due to different architecture.

Read more: GTA 6 launch window officially confirmed

According to him, specifications are usually different of each PC making it difficult for the game to run uniformly well.

Meanwhile, reports said that Rockstar Games believes PlayStation sales of GTA 6 will overshadow PC, so it is planning to give all the focus to console.

On May 17, Rockstar Games parent Take-Two Interactive set fall of 2025 as the release date for Grand Theft Auto VI.

Rockstar had previously said the next installment to the blockbuster franchise would be available next year, without further details.

The “narrowing” of the release came in earnings figures from New York-based Take-Two, though no firm date has been set.

“Consumer anticipation for the title is unprecedented and our expectations for its commercial success continue to increase,” Take-Two said.