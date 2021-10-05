Here’s everything you need to know about MS Office 2021

The users can avail the LET function will come in help in getting the calculation results named while any specified item that can be searched in the array or range of cells and get it returned to its concerned position through the XMATCH function.

It will support the 1.3 version of OpenDocument format while the Draw tab has seen upgrades as well.

As far as the Powerpoint features are concerned, the Record Slide Show will have a presenter video recording along with a laser pointer and a video ink recording mode. If ink feature is being used in the software, the strokes and illustration can be used to recall their illustrations.

A new feature can be availed by screen readers to get the elements re-arranged for optimizing purposes.

Like Excel, the new Powerpoint will support the 1.3 version of ODF and the updates in the Draw tab as well.

The Outlook users can get their mails annotated and allowing the canvas to be drawn for the e-mails. The biggest updates are the translation of the texts in over 70 languages.

The results can be searched, refined and filtered with few clicks away, with more ways to refine and filter results as well.