Here’s everything you need to know about MS Office 2021

Microsoft will be rolling out Office 2021 – also known as MS Office 2021 – on October 5 this year alongside Windows 11 and the technology giant has disclosed the features and prices.
The latest version will be a standalone edition of the company’s Office suite which is made for business purposes along with fulfilling the needs of the consumers who do not want the subscribed versions.
The price of Office Home and Student 2021 has been set at $149.99 which has Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Microsoft Teams for PC and Macintosh systems while the Office Home along with Business 2021 will be costing $249.99.
It will have all those features that the Home version and Outlook for PC and Mac. The are many improvements made in Powerpoint and Excel and translation support for Outlook.
The latest feature in Excel is the XLOOKUP function that will assist the users in finding the things in the table or the range by row in the worksheet while there are dynamic arrays to assist the users as well.
The users can avail the LET function will come in help in getting the calculation results named while any specified item that can be searched in the array or range of cells and get it returned to its concerned position through the XMATCH function.
It will support the 1.3 version of OpenDocument format while the Draw tab has seen upgrades as well.
As far as the Powerpoint features are concerned, the Record Slide Show will have a presenter video recording along with a laser pointer and a video ink recording mode. If ink feature is being used in the software, the strokes and illustration can be used to recall their illustrations.
A new feature can be availed by screen readers to get the elements re-arranged for optimizing purposes.
Like Excel, the new Powerpoint will support the 1.3 version of ODF and the updates in the Draw tab as well.
The Outlook users can get their mails annotated and allowing the canvas to be drawn for the e-mails. The biggest updates are the translation of the texts in over 70 languages.
The results can be searched, refined and filtered with few clicks away, with more ways to refine and filter results as well.