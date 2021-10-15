Here’s how Timothee Chalamet looks as Willy Wonka

The first look of Timothee Chalamet’s character Willy Wonka in the upcoming film named Wonka was revealed.

The Dune actor posted the picture of him wearing the character’s costume on his Instagram profile.

“The suspense is terrible,” the caption read. “I hope it will last.”

The film, based on Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, is slated to be released in March of 2023. Paul King, who has directed the Paddington series, is directing Wonka while the project is produced by David Heyman.

“The story will focus specifically on a young Willy Wonka and how he met the Oompa-Loompas on one of his earliest adventures,” the synopsis on the IMDb website read.

However, a previous report mentioned that it was confirmed that the chocolate factory and the eponymous Charlie Bucket, who wins a golden ticket to tour Wonka’s chocolate factory in the story, will not feature in Wonka – this is because, in the film’s time frame, the chocolate factory does not exist yet.

He will be the third actor to portray the character in the live-action adaptation of the film series. Gene Wilder portrayed Willy Wonka in the original film all the way back in 1971. It was later portrayed by renowned actor Johnny Depp in 2005.

Timothee Chalemet will continue the tradition of singing and dancing in the upcoming suspense movie.

The rest of the squad in Wonka includes Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key and others.

