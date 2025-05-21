Here’s how to apply for Kuwait family visit visa

Kuwait is steadily emerging as a fascinating destination for tourists across the globe and Pakistani citizens wishing to take their families to the Gulf country on a visit visa can follow the streamlined procedure outlined by the authorities.

Requirements for Kuwait family visit visa

The process for applying Kuwait family visit visa requires specific documentation and adherence to guidelines set by the Kuwaiti government.

For a family visit visa, the financial requirements vary depending on the relationship with the sponsor. For a spouse, children, or parents, the sponsor must have a monthly salary of at least 400 Kuwaiti Dinars (Approximately Rs 365,000).

For a brother, sister and other relatives, the minimum salary requirement increases to 800 Kuwait Dinar (Approximately Rs 731,000). For other relatives, verification from the relevant authorities in Kuwait is mandatory.

Documents required

A valid passport with at least six months of validity

Proof of relationship issued by NADRA in Pakistan i.e. marriage certificate for a spouse, family registration certificate (FRC) for children or parents.

For other relatives, a relationship certificate and a marriage certificate (in Arabic), attested by both the Pakistan Embassy in Kuwait and the Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A copy of Civil ID and work permit of sponsor

Return flight tickets booked through Jazeera Airways or Kuwait Airways

Fully filled visa application form.

An affidavit signed by sponsor pledging not to convert the visit visa into a residency permit (iqama).

Appointments for submission must be secured through the “Meta” or “Sahel” app, as per the instructions of the relevant authorities. Applicants are required to submit all necessary documents at the designated office. Upon payment of a 3 KD visa fee, the family visit visa, valid for one month, will be issued.