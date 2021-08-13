Here’s how to check Android battery health

You’ll want to know how to check Android battery health if you’ve used the same phone for a long time. As you charge and discharge a battery, it slowly becomes less effective at holding power, which means more trips to the power outlet.
Below we have several methods for you to learn more about your Android phone’s battery health. We hope that by using one or more of these methods, you’ll find out if your long-serving phone has much life left in it.
How to check Android battery health: From the Settings menu
1. In the Settings app on your phone, select “Battery.” This option should be easy to find from the top tier menu, but you can also search for it by scrolling up the page to find the search bar.
2. Once you’re in the Battery section, and if the information you’re after isn’t immediately obvious, look for an option such as “Battery usage.”
3. Here you can see your Battery status over the last 24 hours, and which apps have been using the most power.
4. If you want to force an app to close, or to disable it outright, tap one of the apps in this menu. You’ll then see the option to disable, force stop, or pick an optimization setting.
Any temperature below 50 degrees Celsius (about 122 Fahrenheit) is completely normal.
How to check Android battery health using a dial code
1. Open your phone’s dial-pad in its Phone app. Input the code *#*#4636#*#*.
Upon entering the final “*“, your phone should take you to the following menu.
2. Now look for the heading “Battery information. ” If it doesn’t appear, then you are unfortunately locked out from this method. If it does, then selecting it will show you information like charge level, health and temperature.
How to check Android battery health on a Samsung phone
1. Open Samsung Members and select the “Get Help” tab at the bottom of the screen.
2. Towards the top of this new menu, select the “Interactive checks” option.
3. From this list of features, select “Battery.” This option is already checked on our phone because we confirmed the step before taking the screen capture, so yours may not look the same.
4. Now you can see how the Samsung Members app rates your phone’s battery life.
How to check Android battery health with an app
If the methods we’ve outlined above don’t provide the information you need, then you have a backup in the form of third-party apps. Good ones for this task include AccuBattery by Digibites (pictured below), CPU-Z by CPUID, and Battery by MacroPinch. These will show you details including typical battery capacity, temperature, and usage information.