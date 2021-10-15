Here’s how to fix an iPhone when it doesn’t turn off

If you use iPhone, you know that after having entered the wrong password ten times, one has no other option but to restore it to the factory settings.

The usual method to switch off an iPhone is to use a combination of two buttons and an onscreen slider to restart the device.

However, in some cases, it has been reported that it doesn’t work, or the iPhone is frozen. It stops responding to screen inputs? That’s when it’s time to force restart your phone.

You can do this when your iPhone isn’t turning off

The iPhones have a sequence of buttons to press for force restarting them. It’s called a fail-safe method and ensures that you can turn it off when the screen doesn’t respond. Also when the phone’s software is malfunctioning.

Depending on which model you are using, the method to force restart your iPhone varies.

How to force restart an iPhone with Face ID

With models ranging from iPhone X and later, you can do this to get the job done:

1) Press and release the Volume Up button.

2) Press and release the Volume Down button.

3) Press and hold the Side button (the Sleep button).

4) Wait until you see the Apple logo, and then release the button

