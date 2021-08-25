Here’s how you can download Apple iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta

September is almost here, and that means we’re very close to seeing Apple announce the iPhone 13, and alongside it, we’ll get the official release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, the operating systems that power millions of devices around the world.

The updates add new features and capabilities, and once Apple presses the release button, they’re live for everyone. You’re running out of time if you’re brave or extra curious and want to install an early version of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. by signing up for Apple’s public beta program. You’ll need a compatible iPhone or iPad to take part (there’s a list at the bottom of this post), and you should be warned — the beta is buggy at times.

The update brings plenty of new features to both devices. For example, there are new FaceTime features (allowing Android and PC users to take part for the first time) and iMessage improvements that make it easier to track links and photos your friends have sent. The iPad is getting a complete home screen revamp, and multitasking is finally receiving the boost it’s needed for years.

Before you rush on to the installation steps below, take a minute to create a backup of your iPhone or iPad on your computer. You can go back to iOS 14 if you decide iOS 15 isn’t stable enough for you, but any iCloud backups made on iOS 15 can’t be used to restore a device on iOS 14. By creating a backup on your computer before enrolling in the public beta, you’ll have a restore point. With the boring part out of the way, let’s dive into the installation process.

Download and install Apple’s iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public beta

The public beta launched at the end of June, and we’ve seen Apple release a subsequent update every couple of weeks. Currently, public beta 6 is the latest update.

To install the beta, start by enrolling your iPhone or iPad in the public beta program. You’ll need to use Safari on your iPhone or iPad to visit this page. If you’ve previously taken part in the public beta, sign in using the same Apple ID you used. Otherwise, click the Sign Up button and follow the prompts. You’ll need to sign in with the same Apple ID you’re using on your iPhone or iPad.

Now that you’re signed in, click on the appropriate OS for your device. For example, click on iOS if you’re enrolling your iPhone, or iPadOS if you’re enrolling your iPad. In the Get Started section will be a link titled Enroll your device; click it. Read through Apple’s instructions, which include the same advice I just offered — creating a backup before going any further. With your device backed up, install the beta profile by tapping on the blue Download profile button.

Next, open the Settings app, tap the beta profile that’s near the top of your screen. You’ll be asked to approve its installation, and then prompted to restart your device. After your iPhone or iPad reboots, you can install the beta as you would a regular software update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

It’s a fairly big download, so make sure you have a reliable Wi-Fi connection to speed up the process. It’s also a good idea to plug your phone into a charger to ensure your device doesn’t run out of power mid-upgrade.

DEVICES THAT WILL SUPPORT IOS 15, IPADOS 15