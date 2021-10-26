Here’s what Babar Azam, MS Dhoni talked about after Pakistan-India match

Pakistan captain Babar Azam had asked India’s world cup-winning captain MS Dhoni tips for becoming a better captain after his side’s T20 World Cup group stage fixture came to an end.

After the one-sided fixture between arch-rivals Pakistan and India was decided, the pictures of Pakistan players spending time with Indian captain Virat Kohli and former world cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni went viral on social media.

Thank you Sir Virat,

According to details received by ARY News, the former wicketkeeper-batsman praised the Pakistani skipper’s batting performance along with his leadership qualities.

Dhoni, who led the side to victories in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup back in 2007 and 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, said that he doesn’t need to give him any tips as he is already a good captain but the Pakistani captain kept on insisting.

A heartwarming discussion took place between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan. The Indian batsman told his Pakistani counterpart that his side was outplayed by them before hugging him.

Pakistan’s batting consultant Matthew Hayden, speaking about the moments in a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board, said that he was inspired by the display of sporting brotherhood between the two sides.

Pakistan batting consultant Matthew Hayden reviews team’s historic win against India, his experience of being part of the dressing room and the journey ahead. #WeHaveWeWill #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/TptBDBXCKq — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 25, 2021

He added that the cricket community came in an exciting way but it set an example for how people should be treated as well.

Hayden, who was part of the Australia team that won back-to-back world cups in 2003 and 2007, said that it was heartwarming to see the players showing brotherhood after heated battles in the middle.

