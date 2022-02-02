Here’s what Brett Lee thinks of Shaheen Shah Afridi

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee spoke highly of Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and praised his skills.

The two-time ICC Cricket World Cup winner appeared in the former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel. He shared expertise as to what makes the Lahore Qalandars captain tick.

“Shaheen Afridi is an amazing bowler, he’s got a really good pace, he’s tall, gets a beautiful bounce,” he said. “I am a big fan of him.”

Brett Lee spoke highly of Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s batting as well. He said that the prolific batter has an amazing technique.

“He could have the best cover drive in world cricket,” the former Australia cricketer added.

Brett Lee went on to say that he wants the Green Caps to believe in themselves as they have the right team and structure.

“They have the right team and structure but deep down they probably don’t believe they are as good as what they can be. I want Pakistan cricket to have belief in themselves and instillment of energy amongst their teammates. I want the young Pakistani players to come through to back themselves because they could be anything,” he said.

The left-handed pacer has represented Pakistan in 88 across all three formats with 184 wickets.

Shaheen Shah Afridi played a crucial role in Pakistan’s historic 10-wicket win over India in the previous ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He bagged three wickets in the game of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

He finished with seven wickets from six games in the world championship.

