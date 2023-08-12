Here’s what Najiba Faiz has to say about Feroze Khan

The pictures of actor Feroze Khan with fellow celebrity Najiba Faiz were making rounds on social media, and netizens assumed they were seeing each other.

Najiba Faiz took to the social media application Twitter to address the speculations. She said there was nothing between her and Feroze Khan.

“Only those who risk going too far can possibly find out how far they can go.“ #hiking #stayblessed🤲🏻 #ferozkhan pic.twitter.com/FlqNzmyFgJ — Najiba Faiz (@NajibaFaiz5) August 9, 2023

Najiba Faiz said he is a “respectable” personality and was not interested in interfering in his private life.

“Let me clarify,” she tweeted. “In my view, hiking is a healthy hobby both for physical and mental health. Friends from different walks of life accompany me during hiking.

“As I always motivate my friends for hiking last day, a very sophisticated person and renowned name of the showbiz industry Feroze Khan went on hiking with me. We captured good moments during hiking. I posted these pictures on my social media platforms.”

She added, “Everyone drew their own conclusions from the pictures just to create controversies. I never jump into Feroze Khan’s private life.”

Najiba Faiz added that Feroze Khan is her genuine and trusted friend, who hails from a respectable family. She lamented on people establishing their assumptions of them being together, which she called “factually incorrect and unethical”.

She requested people to stop judging and creating such speculations.

“This industry is our livelihood, but we are also associated with our families who get affected with such baseless controversies,” she concluded.

