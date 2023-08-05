Here’s what Stuart Broad thinks of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad showed his admiration for Pakistan pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf during “The Hundred” tournament.

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf are representing Welsh Fire in “The Hundred”. Stuart Broad showed delight in watching the Pakistan pacers perform together.

‘Whenever I see a ball in the hands of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, I feel like something is going to happen. Their emotions are high! I love the energy they bring to the game, credit to both of them for doing that ‘ – Stuart Broad ❤️ #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/GPHeqFeViJ — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 5, 2023

Stuart Broad spoke about the positive energy that the Pakistan bowlers bring during the innings break in the Welsh Fire-Southern Brave fixture.

“Whenever I see a ball in the hands of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, I feel like something is going to happen,” he said. “Their emotions are high! I love the energy they bring to the game, credit to both of them for doing that.”

It is pertinent to mention that Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have taken three wickets in two matches.

Two matches and three wickets for both Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf in #TheHundred good start for both the speed stars. #TheHundred2023 pic.twitter.com/f4pQKdqefM — Team Shaheen Afridi (@TeamShaheenShah) August 5, 2023

Earlier, the former England pacer praised Shaheen Afridi, calling him one of his favourite bowlers to watch in the world.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of my favourite bowlers to watch in the world. He has got such a great presence about him when he runs in, and I love bowlers run in with energy and vibrancy to their run up,” Stuart Broad had said.

He added, “He has got such a natural skill – the way that ball swings back into the right-handers is such a pleasure to watch. And he represented the Notts Outlaws this summer, which is close to my heart. He’s one of the bowlers I admire hugely, and I want to see him do well.”