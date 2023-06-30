The incident which made Anwar Maqsood quit ‘Fifty Fifty’

PTV’s satirical show ‘Fifty Fifty‘ was one of the most popular shows in the country. Countless prolific celebrities emerged into the showbiz industry through it, and among them is the celebrated writer and presenter Anwar Maqsood.

Anwar Maqsood, the father of Strings music band member Bilal Maqsood, was part of the show for some time, but an incident made him part ways with it abruptly. He spoke about his departure in the ARY News ‘Eleventh Hour’ show.

He recalled him writing 16 episodes for the show after being approached by its creator Shoaib Maqsood upon its launching from the state channel’s Karachi centre.

Anwar Maqsood said the show – which gave prolific stars Zeba, Shehnaaz, Majid Jahangir, Ismail Tara and others – was popular since it began airing.

He recalled former military dictator Zia-ul-Haq inviting the entire ‘Fifty Fifty‘ team for a meeting except for him. When the writer asked the reason from then-information secretary Gen Mujeebur Rehman, he got told that it was a comedy which became popular because of acting and the writing had nothing to do with it.

Anwar Maqsood said he sarcastically told Mujeebur Rehman that it was new information for him and was leaving the show as it could happen without him.

Anwar Maqsood said he launched the show ‘Shosha‘ which starred actors that play serious roles such as Talat Hussan Shafi Muhammad Shah, Shakeel Yousuf, Subhani Ba Yunus, Javed Sheikh, Mehmood Ali and Qazi Wajid.