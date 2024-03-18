Here’s why Ellyse Perry gifted ‘broken glass window’ as ‘player of the match’

Ellyse Perry, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star, receives a special gift at the post-match presentation ceremony after she was ajudged the Player of the Match in the WPL 2024.

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry unleashed her beast mode during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 group stage between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and UP Warriorz (UPW) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on March 4.

Perry hammered UP bowlers all over the park during her 37-ball 58. During her match-winning innings, where RCB won the match by 23 runs, one of her towering sixes pierced through a car’s window, which was displayed on the boundary as the Player of the Series award.

Almost 11 days down the line, the owners of the car company come up with a heartwarming gesture. RCB star Ellyse Perry received a special gift from TATA Motors after she was adjudged Player of the Match for match.

In the 19th over of RCB’s innings, Perry deposited UPW off-spinner Deepti Sharma over the long-on boundary for a huge six. The ball sailed over the ropes and shattered a car window, which entertained the whole crowd as well as RCB players.

The 33-year-old Perry was also surprised, and she reacted by keeping her hands on her head after she broke the car window.