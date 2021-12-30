Here’s why Emma Watson almost quit Harry Potter

The original trio of the wizarding franchise, Harry Potter is all set to be back on the screen as they Return to Hogwarts in the 20th anniversary special on the upcoming New year’s day.

In the reunion special, two of the leads of the movie, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint opened up about how they were close to dropping themselves out of the series after the fifth season.

Both the actors mentioned how they considered quitting their key roles due to the pressure that childhood stardom was responsible for during their teen years.

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, more commonly known for their characters of Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, made the revelation during the 20th-anniversary special reunion show of Harry Potter.

“You were considering pulling out. I’ve never really spoken to you about that”, Rupert teased Emma about the earlier days. It was then that she disclosed how she solemnly wanted to quit the character, ” Yeah. I think I was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, ‘This is kind of forever now'”, Watson revealed, “The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way”.

Later at a point, Grint acknowledged that he had his moments of contemplation as well where he would dwell upon “what life would be like if I called it a day”.

Adding up to the conversation, Radcliffe aka Harry Potter stated, “We never really spoke about it. I guess we were just going through it at our own pace. We were kind of in the moment at the time”.

However, the female lead of Harry Potter believed that “no one had to convince” her to stay, except for the love and appreciation from fans.

The 20th anniversary special of the franchise Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts will stream on HBO Max on the upcoming New Year’s day.

