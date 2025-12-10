Here’s why Queen Camilla’s kids won’t spend Christmas with Royals this year

Queen Camilla’s kids, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, have revealed they won’t be joining the royal family for Christmas this year.

According to Daily Mail, the Queen’s 50-year-old son has shared that they will be skipping the holiday at Sandringham, where their mother traditionally celebrates with King Charles and other family members.

“I’m not [spending Christmas at Sandringham]. Nor is my sister. It’ll be every other year, one year on, one year off,” he said.

Instead, Tom plans to spend the holiday at his ex-wife Sara Buys’ London home, with whom he shares children Lola, 18, and Freddy, 15.0

“It’s back to the sofa at my ex-wife’s,” Tom added.

Last year, Tom had attended Sandringham for the first time, after his mother personally encouraged him to join the family celebrations.

“My mum said, ‘I’d love you to come, I haven’t had Christmas with you for a long time,'” Tom told The Telegraph in December 2024.

He further added, “I genuinely know nothing about it. But I know there’s turkey and sprouts and church. And I have to bring a suit and a dinner jacket.”

Queen Camilla shares Tom and Luara with her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. The former couple parted ways in 1995 after 21 years of marriage. King Charles is Tom’s godfather.