Heroic Warrior series: PUBG MOBILE collaborates with Ertugrul Ghazi in Pakistan

The battle royale game, PUBG MOBILE has announced its collaboration with the Turkish star Engin Altan Düzyatan aka Ertugrul Ghazi who gained global attention for his lead role in the popular show Dirilis: Ertugrul.

The Turkish show Dirilis: Ertugrul broke viewership records in Pakistan in which the lead actor Ertugrul Ghazi exhibited the fearlessness and brilliance of a brave warrior.

After the latest collaboration, PUBG MOBILE will introduce a Heroic Warrior series to its fans that will include a Heroic Warrior Set, Heroic Warrior Cover and Warrior Avatar Frame.

In this series, players will experience hearing Engin Altan Düzyatan’s voice during the gameplay as a voice pack will be a special addition in the event that will only be made available from November 26 to December 9.

During the event, the players can also experience Altan’s skin and a promotion series of super limited-edition rewards by logging into the game.

Snack Video Hashtag Challenge

PUBG MOBILE has also planned an additional challenge for players to participate in the #GhaziPUBGM snack video challenge, allowing them to make their videos viral by using the hashtag.

The lucky winners will get different prizes including the iPhone 13 (for the top three winners), 1000 PKR cash prize (for the next 10 winners).

The Snack Video hashtag challenge will begin from November 26 to December 2, whereas, more details regarding the challenge will be revealed in the upcoming announcement by PUBG MOBILE.

