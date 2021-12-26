Two held after recovery of heroin capsules in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police claimed to have arrested two alleged members of a drug-smuggling gang besides recovering heroin capsules, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Two alleged members of a drug-smuggling gang were arrested by the officials of Ajmer Nagri police station during a raid in Karachi.

Police said that they recovered capsules filled with heroin powder from their possession. They said that the accused used to smuggle drugs abroad after forcing citizens to eat them. Police added that the accused were also involved in using original travel documents for illicit activities.

It emerged that the 12-member gang has a network in different cities, whereas, some of their members in Peshawar were involved in preparing travel documents. Police found traces of their narcotics-related activities from voice notes from the mobile phones and other evidence.

Police revealed that the arrested men had returned to Pakistan after getting released from Abu Dhabi jails a few months ago. Police said that the scope of investigation will be expanded to bust the gang.

Police officials said that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other institutions will be contacted to arrest their accomplices.

Earlier in the day, a notorious smuggler bringing luxurious non-custom paid vehicles from Afghanistan was arrested in a joint raid carried out by Customs and Rangers in Karachi.

According to the Custom enforcement cell, the raid with the help of Rangers was carried out at a compound at Kashmir road in Karachi. “Six non-custom paid vehicles were recovered from the compound,” it said adding that fake number plates and documents of the vehicles were also found during the raid.

The alleged smuggler arrested during the raid has been identified as Abid aka Kabli who used to bring non-custom paid vehicles from Afghanistan to Karachi. “The vehicles were sold out to influential people in Karachi,” it added.

