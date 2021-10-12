Heroin worth millions seized at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Tuesday foiled a major bid to smuggle over 1500 kilogrammes of heroin out of the country and arrested an alleged smuggler from Karachi airport, ARY News reported.

According to ASF officials, the heroin was recovered from the passenger willing to travel to Dubai from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

The recovered 1560kg heroin was concealed in the shoes of the passenger.

Also Read: BID TO SMUGGLE HEROIN CONCEALED IN GARMENT PARCEL FOILED

The value of the seized heroin is estimated at Rs15 million, the spokesman said.

Earlier, on April 7, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had seized 250 grammes of heroin hidden in a consignment of oil filters at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

According to ANF officials, the consignment was to be shipped to Canada. Acting on secret information, the officials checked the consignment, which led to the recovery of heroin worth millions of rupees.

Shahid Riaz, a resident of Lahore, had booked the parcel that was to be sent to London

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!