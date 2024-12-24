Herschelle Gibbs backs bold comments on Rohit Sharma’s fitness

Herschelle Gibbs, a former cricketer for South Africa, has expressed his views regarding Daryl Cullinan’s remarks labelling Rohit Sharma as “overweight” and a “flat track bully.”

Apart from his lack of runs with the bat, Rohit Sharma is also getting flak for his leadership skills in the series with former players not being impressed with how he has been marshalling his troupes.

Recently, former South African batter Daryl Cullinan criticised him for not maintaining the fitness standards for a five-match Test series. Cullinan’s compatriot Herschelle Gibbs also criticised Rohit Sharma for the same.

“I don’t need to mention any names. You can see everything on TV. Those guys that are unfit and carrying a little bit extra, I mean, the whole world is there to see. I think it’s up to the individual. I was only a batter. Rohit doesn’t bowl. It’s up to the individual for with regards to how much they want to contribute, not only in their specific skill. If you’re a bowler or a batter, your duty is still to be fit and to try and make a contribution in the field,” Gibbs said in an interview to InsideSport.

“The mindset should be, especially with a lot of T20 cricket and obviously with the Champions Trophy coming up, how much you want to contribute and make a difference for your team,” Gibbs added.

This series is not the only time Rohit has been facing a lot of problems. In fact, in the last 13 Test innings Rohit has managed to score only 152 runs and has been averaging only 11.69 with his last century coming in March against England.