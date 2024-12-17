‘Mein Ruk Gaya Tha Yaar’: Rohit Sharma tells KL Rahul after mix-up

BRISBANE: On the fourth day of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test for the 2024-25 season, Rohit Sharma resumed India’s innings alongside KL Rahul.

Following a closely taken run, Rohit was overheard informing Rahul that he had hesitated during the play.

This miscommunication nearly left the Indian captain short of his crease. In the fourth over of the day, bowled by Mitchell Starc, Rahul defended a delivery towards mid-on and immediately called for a single.

However, Rohit Sharma appeared uncertain about the run and hesitated, caught in a moment of indecision. Despite this, Rahul continued to push for the run, leaving Rohit with no option but to commit and ultimately dive to make his ground.

Fortunately for India, the mix-up did not result in any adverse consequences, as Rohit successfully reached the crease with his dive. After completing the tight single and regaining his footing, he was heard remarking: “Mein Ruk Gaya Tha Yaar” (I had stopped dear).

Rohit Sharma once again did not make a significant impact with the bat, managing only a disappointing score of 10 in the current third test at the Gabba, and he was dismissed shortly after narrowly avoiding a run-out.