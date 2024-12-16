“Sar mein Kuch hai” – Rohit Sharma outburst at Akash Deep goes viral

BRISBANE: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lost his temper on pacer Akash Deep during the third test match against Australia in Brisbane of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Monday.

Indian team was burdened under the mountain of runs piled up by Aussie batters.

The visitors managed to score only 51 runs for 4 wickets and trailed by 394 runs as the hosts scored 445 runs in the first innings.

Rohit Sharma frustrated over the poor performance of his bowlers, lashed out at Akash Deep when he bowled a wide ball off the pitch.

This irked Rohit Sharma who yelled at Akash, saying “Sar mein Kuch hai” (do you have brains).

The video went viral on social media, as Indian fans are strongly criticizing their team for its poor performance.

Earlier, Australia had crushed India by 10 wickets within three days to win the day-night second Test in Adelaide on Sunday and level their five-match series 1-1.

After dismissing the visitors for 175, Australia needed just 19 to win and raced to the target without loss.

Australia dismissed India for 180 in the first innings thanks to a six-wicket blitz from Starc.

Travis Head then clobbered a whirlwind 140 to help the hosts to 337 and a 157-run lead before they decimated India’s top order on day two.

India won the first Test in Perth by 295 runs.