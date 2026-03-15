Hyderabad to see six-hour power shutdown

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has announced a six-hour power shutdown in several areas on 15 March 2026 to facilitate maintenance work.

According to the HESCO spokesman, electricity supply will remain suspended from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm in 14 feeders of 11kV powered through three grid stations.

The shutdown will allow teams to carry out the erection of poles, installation of high transmission wires and sagging work.

The affected feeders fall under the Latifabad, TM Khan Road and NTPS grid stations, the spokesperson added.

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