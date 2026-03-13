PESCO adopts four-day work policy 

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has adopted four-day office work policy aimed at reducing operational expenses due to rising fuel cost.

As per details, PESCO has introduced a series of cost-cutting measures, according to an official notification issued in Peshawar.

Under the new policy, PESCO offices will operate only four days a week, from Monday to Thursday, while Friday, Saturday and Sunday have been declared holidays for employees.

The notification also announced a 50 per cent reduction in fuel supply for official vehicles. As part of the measure, around 60 per cent of the company’s government vehicles will remain grounded for the next two months.

Field visits will only be conducted in unavoidable circumstances and will require prior approval from the relevant authorities.

Employees have been instructed to remain available online even during holidays to ensure continuity of operations. In addition, all meetings and hearings within the organisation will be conducted online.

To further cut costs, the company has also decided to reduce the use of air conditioners in offices by 50 per cent.

Earlier this week, the federal government of Pakistan issued a notification introducing a four-day working week for government offices as part of broader austerity and energy-saving initiatives.

According to the Cabinet Division, offices will remain open from Monday to Thursday, while Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be observed as official holidays.

As part of cost-cutting measures, government employees in Grade 20 and above, or those earning over Rs300,000 per month, have been directed to voluntarily contribute two days’ salary. However, the government clarified that the salary reduction will not apply to employees in the health and education sectors.

The move is aimed at reducing operational expenditures and conserving resources, while maintaining government functions efficiently.