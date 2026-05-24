HESCO exempts Mohni Bazaar feeder exempt from load shedding

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has declared the 11 KV Mohni Bazaar Feeder in Benazirabad district as free from load shedding.

The spokesman of HESCO Sadiq Kubar informed here on Saturday that it happened to be the 55th feeder in the company’s jurisdiction, which would be exempt from the line-losses-based load shedding.

According to him, the feeder in question mainly powered the city’s markets having 2,502 commercial consumers and 1,116 domestic.

He told that the feeder consisted of 102 pole mounted transformers with its high transmission lines stretching to 7.8 kilometers and the low transmission cables to 6 kms.

Separately, Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) praised HESCO’s Chief Executive Officer Faizullah Dahiri for declaring 11 KV Khattar Bifurcation Feeder in operation division Latifabad, Hyderabad, as exempt from load shedding.

In a statement issued here on Saturday the association’s Chairman Zubair Ghangra stated that the development would help the industrial consumers to enhance their production.