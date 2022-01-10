Hiba Bukhari-Arez Ahmed out on a drive after ‘Rukhsati’

Pakistani actors Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed who exchanged vows earlier this week made for a stunning couple at their Rukhsati event on Saturday.

‘Berukhi’ actor preferred the traditional look with classic bright-red and gold lehenga, with heavy gold jewelry, including a pearl and stone studded choker-style necklace, and Matha-Patti. She was given heavy kohl-rimmed eyes and pale lips by celebrity makeup artist, Nabila.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Bukhari (@hiba_bukhariofficial)

The handsome groom, Arez on the other hand, donned a black sherwani with a matching turban for the private event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistani.Celebrities 🇵🇰 (@pakistani.celebrities)

A video that was shared by the friends of the two later at night, sees the newlyweds smiling wide as they twinned in black. The ‘Hangor’ actor with his new bride was out on a drive at midnight, for having tea after their ‘Rukhsati‘.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

After making their relationship official last month, the couple officially took the plunge earlier this week and said ‘Qubool hai’ in a minimalistic Nikkah ceremony on Wednesday.

Highlights from the Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed wedding, shot by renowned photographer Abdul Samad Zia, were shared by the duo on their respective Instagram handles simultaneously.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

The newlyweds garnered tremendous response from the audience on their posts, and fans couldn’t stop admiring the two for their endearing affection towards each other.

Many of their co-actors were spotted in the comments sections as well, while they drop hearty wishes for the couple.

Comments

comments