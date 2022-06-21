Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed spill the beans on their love story

Showbiz’s celebrity couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed share details of their relationship and love story.

Hiba and Arez joined the host for a candid conversation at a chat show, where the celeb couple spoke about their relationship at length.

When questioned by an audience member if the two began dating while working on their first serial together, the ‘Hangor’ actor revealed that he had dropped hints to Hiba but was brushed off.

“I was very much interested to marry her even then, and also hinted that to her, but was ignored,” he told the host. “Later when she agreed, we are together as a couple.”

In her defence, Hiba Bukhari added, “There should be perseverance from the other side, be it for love or career.”

Another attendee questioned the ‘Berukhi’ actor if she is similar to the portrayed characters in real life as well, to which she replied, “I’ve mostly played innocent and oppressed sort of characters on screen, but no, I’m not like that in real life.”

It is pertinent to mention that Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed exchanged vows earlier this year in a close-knit ceremony after making their relationship official in the later months of 2021.

Earlier during their attendance in ‘Shan-e-Suhoor’, Hiba recalled the time when she asked Arez not to look at her while working together on a project. Recalling an incident from the sets of their mutual project, Hiba stated, “When on set Arez looked at me, I immediately told him ‘not to watch me like this’, upon which Arez questioned ‘What happened’?”

“I left from there at the moment and later told him off that there is nothing as such between us so let me work in peace,” the ‘Berukhi’ actor added.

She further mentioned that Arez backed off later and never bothered her again.

